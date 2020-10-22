LIVE NOW /
Max Defender 8 Forecast: Temps Running Above Average Into Next Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Partly Cloudy skies overnight with very warm temps in the mid 70s. No rain is expected.

Friday will be another very warm and fairly humid day. High temps will approach records reaching back up into the upper 80s. The rain chance is lower with drier air aloft moving in. The rain chance is 20%.

Saturday’s forecast will be very similar to Friday. The morning starts off warm and by the afternoon the highs will be near 88 in Tampa. The rain chance is 20% for the afternoon. By Sunday the rain chance is only 10%.

The very warm and drier trend will continue into next week.

