Max Defender 8 Forecast: Temps In The Mid 90s By Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Showers will linger past sunset in inland spots Wednesday night. Overnight the rain will end and temps will stay very warm in the upper 70s.

Thursday morning will be dry and sunny. Through the day the rain chances will go up to 30% . The spotty rain will develop mainly after 1PM. High temps will surge back into the 90s with a forecast high of 93 in Tampa.

Friday will be even hotter with a forecast high of 94. The rain chance will also drop to 20% with high pressure overhead and slightly drier air aloft.

This weekend will be hot with a 20-30% chance of rain.