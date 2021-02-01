MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Temps drop all day with strong winds from north

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front pushes south this morning, and much colder air arrives. The day starts out in the 60s, but temperatures drop into the 50s by the afternoon. A strong wind from the north will make it feel even colder. Clouds should gradually dissipate as well.

Get ready for a cold night with lows in the low 40s. It stays breezy overnight and into tomorrow morning. Tuesday will be the peak of this cold snap. Highs will only be in the mid 50s despite lots of sunshine. We stay about 10 degrees below average on Wednesday with highs in the low 60s.

We finally get back to the 70s Friday ahead of the next cold front. Unfortunately, the exact timing of when that cold front passes is still in question. That will ultimately determine the weather for the Super Bowl, so stay stay tuned.