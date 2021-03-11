MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Sunshine and comfortable humidity to end the week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We have another in our long stretch of beautiful days. Temperatures climb to near 80 degrees this afternoon. While that is slightly higher than average, the humidity remains comfortable, and there will be a light breeze through the day.

It stays mostly clear overnight. Lows should be near 60 degrees.

Still sunny and warm tomorrow and through the weekend with highs in the low 80s. Expect blue skies, and it should be quite pleasant in the shade. Humidity slowly builds early next week.

At this point, a weak front may arrive Thursday with a few showers, but until then, the forecast remains mostly dry.