MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Sunshine and comfortable humidity to end the week

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We have another in our long stretch of beautiful days. Temperatures climb to near 80 degrees this afternoon. While that is slightly higher than average, the humidity remains comfortable, and there will be a light breeze through the day.

It stays mostly clear overnight. Lows should be near 60 degrees.

Still sunny and warm tomorrow and through the weekend with highs in the low 80s. Expect blue skies, and it should be quite pleasant in the shade. Humidity slowly builds early next week.

At this point, a weak front may arrive Thursday with a few showers, but until then, the forecast remains mostly dry.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss