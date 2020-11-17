MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Sunny, pleasant, breezy Fall day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We get treated to a typical Fall day! Temperatures climb into the upper 70s this afternoon, which is the average for mid-November. More importantly, the humidity is quite low. That dry air gives the air a “crisp” feel.

We should be nearly cloud-free throughout the day, and you’ll feel a breeze from the north.

It cools quickly after sunset, and overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s. You might need a light jacket tomorrow morning as you head off to work and school.

Another cool, sunny, breezy day expected tomorrow with highs only in the mid 70s. The dry and comfortable weather continues through Friday. Humidity gradually builds this weekend.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Iota made landfall in Nicaragua last night with winds of 155 mph. It is slowly weakening as it brings devastating wind, torrential rain, and flooding to Central America. There is another tropical wave that has a 40% chance of developing in the Caribbean.