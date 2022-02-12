MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Sunny and warm today; Clouds, cool temps and showers return Sunday in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a cool start to the weekend but today is the pick day of the weekend for outdoor plans.

Temperatures warm up quickly into the upper 70s for the afternoon hours, we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds but it will stay dry. Clouds increase tonight and rain chances will go up as a cold front moves into the area.

As the cold front passes Sunday, clouds will linger all day and there is a 50% rain chance, mainly for morning showers but a few could linger in our southern counties for the afternoon. Winds will be breezy at times and temperatures will be chilly with highs only in the mid 60s in the early afternoon.

Temperatures will drop all the way into the mid 40s for Monday morning. Clouds clear out but it stays quite cold for Valentine’s Day with highs only around 63°.

It’ll be another cold evening as temperatures drop fast, all the way into the mid 40s again for Tuesday morning.

A gradual warming trend kicks off after that and low 80s are back on the board for several days at the end of next week, before another cold front moves in.