MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Cooler and less humid air has arrived in Tampa Bay. Temperatures climb quickly to near 80 degrees this afternoon, which is above average for late November. The humidity stays comfortable, and there will be a breeze all day.

It will be a few degrees warmer tonight with lows in the low 60s. Sunny skies expected again tomorrow, and highs will be in the low 80s.

A weak front stalls in north Florida on Thanksgiving, so there is a 10% chance of a quick shower. It will also feel slightly more humid with highs in the low 80s.

We stay warm with slim rain chances through the weekend. A stronger cold front brings our best rain chance Monday, and much cooler air follows this front.