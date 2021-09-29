MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant days continue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The unseasonably low humidity continues today. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, but it stays comfortable with a light breeze.

No rain expected through the day, but a few clouds may develop. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s. The month of September ends tomorrow with another beautiful, warm day with highs in the upper 80s.

Humidity comes back slowly by the end of the week. It should be partly cloudy Friday with highs near 90.

We add in a 10% rain chance Saturday and a 20% chance Sunday. I certainly wouldn’t change any weekend plans, but know that a quick shower may form. Highs stay in the upper 80s.

Only small rain chances in the forecast for next week as well.