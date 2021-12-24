MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant Christmas Eve

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a cool morning, temperatures climb quickly into the mid 70s by the afternoon. Humidity stays lows, and the sky remains clear. It should be a great day to be outside.

Might be a nice time to take the visitors to the beach today or tomorrow. It warms up nicely and should feel great walking on the sand.

It won’t be quite as cool tonight, but Santa won’t have any problems in our cloud-free sky as he delivers presents. Lows will be in the mid-upper 50s.

The weather should be delightful on Christmas with just a slight chill in the morning. Afternoon highs reach the mid to upper 70s with pleasant humidity and lots of sunshine.

The warming trend continues through the end of the year. Highs make it into the low 80s by the middle of next week. No rain is expected, but the humidity will gradually increase.