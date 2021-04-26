MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Sunny and dry to start the week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Less humid air has arrived across the state of Florida. It feels a little cool this morning, but it warms up fast. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s, which is above average for late April.

Skies remain mostly clear all day with a light breeze. Temperatures fall quickly after sunset. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

Warm and sunny days continue for tomorrow and Wednesday. Highs stay in the upper 80s with comfortable humidity. The humidity begins to increase Thursday ahead of another cold front.

This front should bring a few showers this weekend, but it’s not looking like a wash out.