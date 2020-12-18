MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Sunny and cool all day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a cold morning with a breeze coming from the north. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for Pinellas and parts of Pasco counties until 9am. Watch for wind chills in the low to mid 30s.

Despite full sunshine today, temperatures struggle to warm up. Highs will be in the low 60s, which is about 10 degrees below average. We have another chilly night ahead of us with lows in the 40s.

Saturday will be gorgeous! Highs in the low 70s with lots of sunshine and low humidity.

Clouds increase Sunday with a few shower late in the day as a cold front gets closer. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. The front passes Monday with a 50% chance of storms. It will be slightly cooler Tuesday and Wednedsay.

Looking ahead, a stronger cold front should arrive on Christmas Eve that brings us a chilly Christmas Day.