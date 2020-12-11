MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Sunny and comfortable today; warmer weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Just a slight chill in the air this morning, but it doesn’t last long. Temperatures climb to the mid 70s this afternoon with lots of sunshine and low humidity. It should feel quite comfortable in the afternoon and evening.

We hope to see you in the parking lot of our WFLA studios at 200 S. Parker Street for our annual Kindness Day. You can stay in your car and make donations to Feeding Tampa Bay, Toys for Tots, and Rough Riders. You can also stop and give blood.

A few clouds stream in overnight with lows in the upper 50s. It’s a bit warmer and more humid this weekend, so there’s 10% rain chances Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s, and it stays warmer at night as well.

Monday brings another cold front that passes with a 20% chance of showers. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 70s, and it will be slightly cooler Tuesday before another front arrives Wednesday.