MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Sun returns but still a cool day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Clouds gradually erode through the morning. Sunshine breaks out for a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day.

Temperatures climb into the mid 60s this afternoon, which is still below average. It will feel more comfortable than yesterday. We are even warmer on Friday with highs near 70 degrees.

A cold front passes Friday night, so watch for a few showers after sunset through sunrise Saturday. This front brings back cooler air.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only be in the low 60s. It will be slightly warmer on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with highs in the mid 60s.