MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Summerlike forecast to start the week, cooler air coming

TAMPA, Fl. (WFLA) – We’ve got a couple of summerlike days to get the new work week started before some big changes arrive.

Scattered showers and storms will slowly wind down through the evening hours mostly across inland areas. Clouds will linger overnight with low temperatures in the mid 70s.

Scattered showers and storms will develop and drift inland during the afternoon and evening hours Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will surge into the upper 80s with a 40% rain chance both days.

A front will move through late Tuesday into early Wednesday with cooler and MUCH drier air moving in for the second half of the week. We’ll have a beautiful stretch of days later in the week into next weekend with low humidity and below average temperatures!