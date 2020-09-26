MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Summerlike for now, front brings big changes next week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ll be stuck in a summertime set up through what’s left of the weekend and into early next week. That’s until a cold front brings some big changes to our extended forecast.

The bulk of any showers and storms will remain across inland spots this evening before slowly winding down after sunset. Look for partly cloudy skies overnight with mild overnight low temperatures in the upper 70s.

Deep atmospheric moisture in place across the Tampa Bay area will keep afternoon shower and storm chances in the forecast over the next few days. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will all feature a 40% afternoon rain chance with above average high temperatures in the upper 80s to around around 90 degrees.

A cold front will arrive midweek bringing significantly more comfortable air to the Tampa Bay area – a true taste of fall. Expect low humidity and below average temperatures for the second half of next week.