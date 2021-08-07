MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Summer weather pattern in full swing across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With a ridge of high pressure settling just offshore to the southwest of St. Petersburg, a south-southwesterly flow remains across the Sunshine State.

This will continue to pull moisture in from the Gulf and with a stationary front hovering around the Florida/Georgia line, scattered storms will likely populate the viewing area throughout the peak heat hours of each day for the next several days.

Mild instability will also linger throughout the area creating some isolated intense or even severe storms mainly after 2 p.m. each day. During the afternoon and early evenings, please be more aware of inclement weather.

At the same time, daytime highs remain near average ranging from 91 degrees to 95 degrees inland. Feel-like temperatures continue to hover between 100 and 105 degrees and UV rays remain extremely high. Take the proper precautions to stay cool, hydrated, and protected from the rays of the sun. This also goes for our pets too!

We are slowly nearing the peak of hurricane season and the tropics are starting to ramp up once again. We continue to track three disturbances slowly making their way across the southern Atlantic. Currently, these disturbances are dealing with unfavorable conditions due to moderately high wind shear which will hopefully prevent these storms from organizing any further. For now, we will continue to track them across the Atlantic, but they do not pose any threat to the United States at this time.