MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Summer weather pattern begins this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Humidity levels increased enough that a few spotty showers may develop this afternoon. It won’t be much, only a 10% chance for areas east of I-75.

Highs reach 90 degrees this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. The coast will be slightly cooler with a sea breeze coming off the Gulf of Mexico.

Similar conditions expected tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and a 10% rain chance for inland areas. We should get a few more afternoon showers Sunday. The rain chance increases to 20%, and highs will be in the upper 80s.

The best rain chance comes on Memorial Day. Most of the rain will develop in the afternoon, but the coverage will be better, even areas west of I-75 may get some showers. Overall, the rain chance is 40% with highs near 90 degrees.

Next week, daily afternoon storms develop, and highs stay near 90.