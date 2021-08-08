MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Summer showers, storms expected through late Monday morning across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As high pressure remains offshore, sea breeze will take over and allow for more showers and storms to develop inland during the afternoon with a few potential coast showers during the mid to late morning hours on Monday.

Daytime highs remain near average in the lower 90s with heat indexes in the lower triple digits. The weather pattern remains near the same with respect to the area of high pressure moving north through next which will allow rain chances to drop slightly by Wednesday but overall, the pattern remains the same throughout next week.

Regarding the beaches and boating, conditions will be favorable for both throughout the week. Just be sure to stay alert on the red tide that has been plaguing our southern coastline and offshore storms looking to develop through the morning and early afternoon.

The tropics are looking more aggressive today than what we were seeing yesterday. The good news is we have dissipated one of three disturbances to a zero chance of development through the next two to five days due to yesterday’s wind shear within the area. The bad news is now the wind shear has dissipated and allowed the first two disturbances to organize.

The closest low is still 400 miles east of the Windward Islands. It has a 50% chance of developing in the next five days and is on track to pass over the calm, warm waters of the southeastern Caribbean. This may lead to tropical development by late next week.

The system behind it has a 40% chance of development in the next five days and travels a path slightly north of the first.

All in all, we have nothing to concern ourselves about here in Florida for now. But it will be something we track closely through next week. This is another opportunity for us to just go over our hurricane plans and checklists for the time being.