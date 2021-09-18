MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Summer setup for the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several different weather components play key roles in creating our forecast for the next few days.

A weak area of high pressure shifting to the south will continue a mid-level westerly component with our winds which will drive scattered showers and storms towards the Gulf Coast during the morning time frame. To the north and east, a secondary area of high pressure is shifting into the Atlantic which will allow for a stronger easterly component with our winds specifically during the afternoon. Lastly, a frontal boundary system remains to the north following the panhandle through the weekend which will aid in the development of isolated to scattered storms through the state.

With that said, just like the past few days, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop along our coastal areas during the morning time frame and subside, and then re-develop inland during the mid to late afternoon, finally dissolving by late evening. Daytime highs will remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90s and lower triple digits. This pattern remains moving forward into the next work week with a slightly dryer trend to the upper levels. Even so, chances for rainfall will only drop by 10%.

Bay and inland waterways for the weekend look promising for marine activities however, be prepared for scattered morning showers.

In regards to the tropics, we are still monitoring an area of low pressure roughly 600 miles to the east of the lesser Antilles. The area it is currently over is conducive for further development and models are showing the potential of a developing tropical depression in the next 48 to 72 hours. At this time, extended future forecast models have this area of low pressure riding along the mid-Atlantic high-pressure system which keeps it well off the coast of the United States.