MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Summer preview continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The first day of May felt like it easily could have been the first day of June! There’s plenty more of this summer preview on the way over the next several days.

Look for partly cloudy skies overnight with very mild low temperatures in the lower 70s. Sunday will be a very similar hot and humid day with high temperatures rocketing close to 90 degrees. There’s a small 10% afternoon and evening shower chance, mostly for areas east of I-75.

Expect more of the same through the first half of next week. An approaching cold front will bring better rain chances for Thursday and Friday.

Some slightly cooler and drier air will follow that front for next weekend.