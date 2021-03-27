MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Summer-like warmth to last through the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Some areas continue to flirt with record-breaking warmth as daytime highs remain 10 to 20 degrees above average through the rest of the weekend.

A frontal boundary remains well to the north, concentrated within the interior of the southeast. The front aids the Sunshine State in a southerly flow which has pumped in a large warm air mass, creating highs from the mid-80s to the lower 90s. This flow brings moisture more within the lower levels rather than mixing into the upper levels which may yield morning mugginess and potential sea and inland fog rather than a chance for rain.

This front is expected to deepen further south through Sunday which will slowly increase clouds through the area and also increase winds.

Gusts between 20 and 25 miles per hour are possible from the later morning into the early evening. Even with this wind, however, beaches, offshore, bay, and inland areas are looking good to enjoy. Just make sure to apply plenty of sunscreen, drink water, and take breaks in the shade often if you plan on being outdoors. Heatstroke, exhaustion, and cramps will be a concern for anyone doing even a mildly strenuous activity.

The front is expected to pass through Monday which will bring a greater chance for clouds and a slight chance for a few isolated showers. This front though, will not bring in the cooler air though. As this front passes, another takes its place through the southeast which will help us keep a southerly flow and hold on to the above-average temperatures.

By Thursday, the secondary front will deepen and mix a bit more warm moist air into the out atmosphere allowing for scattered showers and heavy clouds to develop. This will drop highs from the mid and upper 80s to the upper 70s and with the passage of the front, highs will drop to the lower 70s by Friday.