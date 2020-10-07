Max Defender 8 Forecast: Summer-Like Temps Continue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- It will be a warm night with temps dropping into the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday morning will be dry and sunny and by the afternoon there is still only a 10% chance of rain. There will be some clouds around, but temps will stay reach back above average. The forecast high in Tampa is 91.

Friday will be sunny in the morning and into the afternoon high temps will reach back into the low 90s. A few more showers and storms are expected so the rain chance goes up to 20%.

Saturday the rain chance will go up to 30% with some deeper moisture moving in.