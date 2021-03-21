MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Summer-like temperatures to return across Tampa Bay later this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Area of low pressure remains off the coast of St. Augustine and Jacksonville through tonight and most of tomorrow, which will continue a moist northwesterly flow through the state.

This will keep skies partly cloudy to mostly cloudy overnight tonight with a small chance for an isolated shower through tomorrow. The best chances however for that rain will lie between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

This area of low pressure will continue to slowly move offshore into the Atlantic while at the same time, high pressure continues to develop through the Southeast. This will aid in increasing temperatures starting tomorrow. Morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s and daytime highs seasonal in the mid and upper 70s.

High pressure will break down through Tuesday as a new approaching front tracks in from the Mississippi River Valley but the front itself will remain well to the north. This will allow temperatures to continue to rise due to a southwesterly flow but rain chances will stick to the northern side of the Panhandle.

By Thursday, anticipate summer-like temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

This front lifts north and yet another system tracks in from the west with much more of a deepening trend into the Gulf. Daytime highs will slowly fall through the weekend, back into the lower 80s and by Sunday, small rain chances return to the area.