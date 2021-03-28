MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Summer-like temperatures to lower across Tampa Bay come Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We continue to monitor a weak front deepening from the interior of the southeast. This front is expected to pass through the state Monday but due to a drier and more stable upper level ahead of the front and an area of high pressure digging in just behind the front, rain chances are expected to remain marginal. Cloud cover and possible gusts around 20 miles per hour cannot be ruled out as we transition from the front to the southern edge of high pressure through the day.

By Tuesday, high pressure does take over the southeast but central Florida will interact with this high in the form of a powerful easterly flow from the Atlantic. This actually helps us keep temperatures above average by 5 to 10 degrees during the day but will also increase rain chances. The shot for showers will mainly stay within our interior counties such as Polk, Lake, Orange, Sumter, eastern Hernando, and eastern Citrus, but I do not want to rule out isolated coastal or bay showers during the day.

High-pressure shifts to the north and east due to an approaching front from the central plains by Wednesday which will shift winds to out of the south/southwest. We will keep highs above average this day but finally, by Thursday, we will see a major shift in temperatures.

Thursday, the front interacts with the central Gulf Coast and with more moisture mixing into the mid and upper levels from our wind shift 24hrs prior, rain chances will range between 20% and 40% from the coast into the interior of the viewing area. Scattered showers and isolated storms are possible while the front passes. During this time, heavy clouds and cooling rain will drop daytime highs back to seasonal in the mid and upper 70s.

Transitioning into Friday, the front is expected to have passed and this time, it will pull in cooler air from the upper midwest. Morning lows return to the upper 40s and low 50s and daytime highs in the lower 70s will be common.

A more mild pattern takes over into Easter weekend. Signs of a strong easterly flow are popping up on Sunday which may lead to a small threat for isolated showers. But the flip side to this is that highs are expected to rebound back to the upper 70s.