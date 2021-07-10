MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Summer-like pattern sets in across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After the tropical impact from Elsa, it is nice to get back to a normal summer-like pattern.

The Mid-Atlantic high will be our weather feature that drives the Tampa Bay weather pattern for the next few days. With a strong flow coming out of the south-southeast, warm moist air will be lifted through the state and along the west coast.

With a little help from a frontal boundary holding to the interior of the southeast that will keep the northerly track in motion with warm moist air, scattered storms and showers will be possible through Sunday, mainly throughout the afternoon and early evening. Daytime highs will hover between the upper 80s nearer the coast to the low 90s inland. With humidity high through the afternoon, feel-like temperatures will soar into the lower triple digits especially for our interior counties.

Though hot and steamy with a few possible storms, it should still be a decent day to hit the beaches and waterways tomorrow. Southeast winds are expected at 10 knots with waves at two feet or less. UV rays will be lower due to a steady build of clouds through the morning and early afternoon but applying sunscreen is still very much warranted.

Then comes Monday and the big boat parade celebrating yet another Stanley Cup win! So far, we expect almost the same forecast predicted for Sunday. Hot and humid throughout the day with morning lows in the mid to upper 70s. Small chances for isolated showers and storms within the morning near the coast will be possible at around 20% to 30% and is expected to increase to 40% chances around 2 p.m. During the time of the parade, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Dress for the heat, grab an umbrella as a precaution, and enjoy the celebration!