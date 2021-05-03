MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Summer-like heat to start the week

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly to near 90 degrees this afternoon. When you factor in the humidity, it may feel closer to the mid-90s.

There will be a breeze through the day along with patchy clouds. A couple of showers may form late this afternoon in inland areas. The breeze off the Gulf of Mexico will push most of the showers toward Florida’s east coas.t

Another steamy day expected tomorrow with highs in the low 90s and a 10% chance of a stray inland shower. The summer-like heat continues Wednesday as well.

At this point, it looks like a cold front will increase our rain chances to 30% Thursday. Behind the front, humidity will drop for Friday and Saturday. It will still be warm on those days, but it will feel more comfortable. It will also be cooler in the mornings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss