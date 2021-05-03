MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Summer-like heat to start the week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly to near 90 degrees this afternoon. When you factor in the humidity, it may feel closer to the mid-90s.

There will be a breeze through the day along with patchy clouds. A couple of showers may form late this afternoon in inland areas. The breeze off the Gulf of Mexico will push most of the showers toward Florida’s east coas.t

Another steamy day expected tomorrow with highs in the low 90s and a 10% chance of a stray inland shower. The summer-like heat continues Wednesday as well.

At this point, it looks like a cold front will increase our rain chances to 30% Thursday. Behind the front, humidity will drop for Friday and Saturday. It will still be warm on those days, but it will feel more comfortable. It will also be cooler in the mornings.