MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Summer-like heat to creep in across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Front continues to shift south through the rest of today and high pressure is taking over clear through mid-next week. With dry air holding to the mid and upper levels, a dry, stable, and sunny environment will be common across Central Florida.

High temperatures will increase around five to eight degrees above average moving into Monday. For the interior, a mild easterly flow will be common with potential afternoon clouds to form but for the coast, a northerly trend will be dominant. For boating and the beaches, light to moderate choppy conditions will be coming along with offshore waters dealing with 2- to 3-foot seas.

With summer-like conditions taking over, it’s time to prep for the season. Wearing light clothing, taking breaks in the A/C or shaded areas if working outside, drinking plenty of water, and slapping on the sunscreen will be wise for you and your family throughout the next week.

Due to the drier conditions, we do expect to increase the risk of wildfires and brush fire as well.

By the end of the week, models indicate another front and low forming through the gulf. The time is still a bit uncertain but slight chances for showers are possible for Friday into the weekend with highs remaining near average.