MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Summer-like heat and humidity continue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It feels steamy today, and when temperatures hit the low 90s this afternoon, it’ll feel more like the mid-upper 90s.

Be sure to stay hydrated, and take breaks out of the heat when you can. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with just a 10% chance of an afternoon or early evening shower. Most of the rain will be east of I-75.

It stays partly cloudy and muggy overnight with lows in the mid 70s. A similar set-up is in place for Wednesday. Highs will be near 90 with a 20% chance of afternoon storms.

A weak front increases our rain chance to 30% Thursday. Extra clouds around hold highs in the upper 80s. Behind the front, highs stay in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, but the humidity will drop slightly for the weekend.