MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Summer-like heat and humidity continue

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It feels steamy today, and when temperatures hit the low 90s this afternoon, it’ll feel more like the mid-upper 90s.

Be sure to stay hydrated, and take breaks out of the heat when you can. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with just a 10% chance of an afternoon or early evening shower. Most of the rain will be east of I-75.

It stays partly cloudy and muggy overnight with lows in the mid 70s. A similar set-up is in place for Wednesday. Highs will be near 90 with a 20% chance of afternoon storms.

A weak front increases our rain chance to 30% Thursday. Extra clouds around hold highs in the upper 80s. Behind the front, highs stay in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, but the humidity will drop slightly for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss