MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Summer heat, storms continue across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Due to Hurricane Ida’s broad reach centered over Louisiana and the Mississippi River Valley, our forecast will mainly be driven by Ida.

As Ida tracks north overnight into tomorrow, the moisture pull will also begin to shift from flowing across Central Florida to across South Georgia. This will lessen our rain chances for a brief period but will not rule out isolated coastal rain or storms during the morning and switching to more inland by late in the afternoon.

Afternoon temperatures will remain seasonal within the lower 90s and with moderate humidity values, feel-like temperatures will remain in the lower triple digits between 100 and 105 degrees. The pull on the Gulf of Mexico even along our coast will still be strong as Ida moves more onshore. High rip risks will still be in place for our coastal counties, but the small craft advisories offshore are expected to lift.

By Wednesday, what’s left of Ida will be stretched throughout the Tennessee River Valley and is expected to drop a trough through our area. As it feeds off more tropical moisture, rain chances are expected to increase with the potential for scattered severe weather late in the day. Daytime highs drop but only to the upper 80s.

The tropics remain active with one tropical depression within the southern Atlantic and Tropical Storm Julian within the northern central Atlantic. Luckily both systems are expected to stay far away from the U.S. coast.

Two other disturbances are worth mentioning and monitoring though. The first is just off the coast of Norfolk, Virginia, and is not likely to show signs of forming in the next several days, however, extended GFS and NAM models indicate a possible formed system by the second week of September. The other hasn’t even made it off the African coast but has high chances of becoming a depression in the next five days.