MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Summer heat mixes with storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Major summer heat has hit the Tampa Bay area yet again.

Daytime highs soared to the low and mid-90s with feel-like temperatures reaching 110 degrees. The area will be at high risk for heat-related illnesses into the early evening. Trying to stay cool, hydrated, and UV-protected will be vital for any outdoor plans.

By the time we flip into our next work week, high pressure will have shifted to aid in increasing deep tropical moisture out of the south while at the same time, a southeast trough will develop along the Florida/Georgia border to amplify our rain and storm chances.

Monday and Tuesday scattered showers and storms will be more likely. High temperatures are expected to drop slightly to the upper 80s and lower 90s but, afternoon highs will be plenty warm enough to lift low-level moisture into the mid-levels where instability is expected to be moderate.

Severe storms are possible Monday and Tuesday mainly during the afternoon into the mid-evening. While picking up the kids from school or driving home from work, be sure to take caution on the roads that may interact with heavy rain, wet/slick conditions, or pooling.

Tuesday is expected to yield the highest rain chances with clouds building in early. Temperatures are likely to be a few degrees cooler than average, but feel-like temperatures remain in the mid and upper 90s.