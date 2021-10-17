MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Summer and fall temperatures battle over Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The cold front from early Sunday morning has passed well to the south, and high pressure and dry air throughout the mid and upper levels is now concentrated over the Sunshine State. This means chances for a wet weather threat are unlikely throughout the next several days let alone the next 24 hours.

There are signs for our Monday and Tuesday afternoon to receive low-level moisture off the Gulf of Mexico that could provide an opportunity for partly cloudy skies but, umbrella weather is highly unlikely. Our winds have shifted now out of the northeast and with it comes a pocket of cooler air. Morning low’s around Hillsborough and Pinellas counties will range between the low and mid-60s. Morning lows for the Nature Coast counties may drop down to the low and mid-50s and our southern counties such as Manatee, Sarasota, Desoto, Hardee, and Highlands counties may feature morning low’s in the upper 60s and low 70s. This means an opportunity for us to shut off our AC units and open up the windows tonight allowing us to save a few dollars on our electric bills.

Tomorrow afternoon daytime highs are expected to rise to the mid and upper 80s raging across the area between 84 and 88 degrees. The northeast wind is expected to be stronger than our standard sea breeze. Sustained winds between five and 15 miles per hour with occasional gusts at 20 miles per hour will be common. Within our inland waterways and just offshore, the winds may gust up between 20 and 25 knots during the morning and slowly diminish to 10 to 15 knots by later afternoon. This will create two- to four-foot seas and inland waterways featuring choppy conditions. So far, small craft advisory’s are not in effect for our waterways tomorrow but we do ask you to exercise caution if you plan on taking out your marine crafts.

We will continue with mainly clear skies throughout much of the workweek, however, daytime highs will slowly rise back to the upper 80s. By Wednesday, afternoon temperatures should range between 87 and 89 degrees once again. Our extended forecast model runs indicate that this dryer warmer weather will not last. A surge of tropical moisture is building out from the Caribbean and with an area of low pressure tracking for the Louisiana coast and high pressure tracking off the Carolina coast, we could see a steady increase in rain chances by the end of next weekend.

As far as the tropics go, we have just surpassed the small increase of activity zone in our typical hurricane season. And now, we are on the downslope into November. At this time, there are no active waves for tropical development in the next five days.