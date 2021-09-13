MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Strongest storms form late in the day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It warms up quickly today, and highs reach the low 90s. With humidity, heat index values will be 100-105.

A few isolated showers form in the early afternoon, but the heaviest of the rain is expected after 4pm. The storms push toward the Gulf of Mexico, so it may be a stormy commute home from work today. The rain chance is 50%, and the showers will taper off after 8pm.

It’s a similar day for Tuesday and Wednesday with morning sunshine and a round of strong late-day downpours. Rain chance remains at 50%. Highs will be near 90 degrees.

Tropical Storm Nicholas should make landfall on the Texas Gulf coast late today or early tomorrow before slowly heading north through Houston. Another tropical wave has the potential to develop near the Bahamas and head north off the U.S. east coast. Finally, a tropical wave coming off the African coast is likely to develop as well.