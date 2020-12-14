MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Stronger cold front arrives midweek with storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We had some extra clouds and a few showers to get the work week started today associated with a weak cold front. Unfortunately, we’re tracking a much stronger front for the middle of the week.

Overnight low temperatures will be a little cooler tonight (but still above average) following today’s front dropping into the upper 50s. Some clouds will linger into the morning hours Tuesday before sunshine breaks out during the day. High temperatures tomorrow will be comfortable and near average in the low 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms will arrive with a stronger front later Wednesday into Thursday. A few of the storms could be strong or severe with damaging wind gusts possible. Much cooler air will filter in behind the front with below average high temperatures in the 60s expected late in the week. Morning low temperatures Friday will be back down in the 40s.

High pressure will provide more sunshine into the weekend and high temperatures will get back to average in the low 70s.