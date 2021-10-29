MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Strong winds and passing light rain all day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Winds are strong behind yesterday’s cold front. Those winds are coming off the Gulf of Mexico and driving in light rain throughout the day.

It will be cooler today with highs in the upper 70s, but passing showers, gusty wind, and extra clouds may make it feel even cooler. The off and on showers continue tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

Rough boating conditions expected. Today there’s a Gale Warning and High Surf Advisory.

This pattern lasts through Saturday. Highs only make it to the mid 70s Saturday with gusty winds and a 30% chance of passing showers. It finally begins to dry out Saturday night.

Halloween looks pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 70s, low humidity and more sunshine. Great weather for trick-or-treating. Temperatures will be in the 60s after sunset.

Most of next week look mild and comfortable. Humidity remains pleasant with highs near 80.