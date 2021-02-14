Max Defender 8 Forecast: Strong Storms Possible Valentine’s Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Sunday will be a soggy day for the Tampa Bay area. Early in the morning there were strong storms that moved through and on and off storms are possible all day Sunday. The storm chance is 60%. High temps will be warm still in the upper 70s with stronger winds.

Sunday night things should dry out with temps remaining warm in the upper 60s.

Monday look for partly cloudy skies and highs up into the low 80s. An approaching frontal boundary will bring up rain chances to 30% for Monday afternoon and evening. Tuesday there will be a chance of showers again with cooler highs in the low to mid 70s.

