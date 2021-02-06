MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Strong storms possible tonight, drying out for the Super Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Scattered showers and storms are expected this evening and overnight as another front approaches the Tampa Bay area. A few of the storms could be strong or severe.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Citrus and Hernando counties until midnight tonight. Storms are likely overnight across much of the entire Tampa Bay area with damaging wind gusts, hail and isolated tornadoes possible. The greatest threat of severe weather will be in areas north of I-4. Temperatures overnight will only drop back into the lower 60s.

Scattered showers will linger into the early part of Sunday but thankfully we’re expecting the wet weather to be long gone in time for the Super Bowl. Skies will turn partly sunny during the afternoon hours Sunday as tonight’s front settles to our south. High temperatures Sunday will reach the low and mid 70s.

Tonight’s front will lift back to the north as a warm front Monday and Tuesday keeping the chance of showers in the forecast. High temperatures will be above average all week peaking near 80 degrees on Wednesday afternoon.

Another cold front will bring higher rain chances late in the week into next weekend.