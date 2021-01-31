MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Strong storms possible tonight, big cool down coming to start February

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a breezy but beautiful finish to the weekend today, we’ve got some big changes inbound tonight in the form of a potent cold front.

A few showers are possible later this evening out ahead of this cold front. A scattered coverage of showers and storms will move through the Tampa Bay area from north to south from around midnight through daybreak. A few storms could be strong or severe with damaging wind gusts possible along with a very isolated tornado threat.

Most of the rain will be gone by sunrise but some seriously cooler air will rush in behind this front. Expect a partly sunny, breezy and chilly start to February tomorrow with high temperatures only reaching near 60 degrees.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will all start out with low temperatures in the low and mid 40s. High temperatures on Tuesday aren’t expected to make it out of the 50s. Milder temperatures will return toward the end of next week.