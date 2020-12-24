MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Strong line of thunderstorms passes tonight and brings cold air for Christmas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Big changes are coming to our weather. This Christmas Eve starts out mild, and winds get stronger through the day. Highs reach the mid 70s. Expect some patchy clouds through the first half of the day, but the rain chance is slim.

A cold front brings a strong line of thunderstorms through this evening and overnight. Storms start north of Tampa Bay and head south. Some damaging wind gusts are possible along with pockets of heavy downpours. The Storm Prediction Center has the Tampa Bay area in a “marginal” or low risk of severe weather.

Once the front passes, much colder air arrives. We wake up on Christmas morning to clearing skies and temperatures in the mid 40s.

It stays cool and windy all day on Christmas. Highs only reach the upper 50s. You may want to build a fire for Christmas night with lows in the mid 30s. A hard freeze is possible in our northern spots like Citrus and Hernando counties.

Saturday is still cool with highs in the 50s, but we make it back to the mid 60s on Sunday.