MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Strong front arrives Monday, feels like winter next week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After one more warm day to wrap up the weekend tomorrow, get set for some big changes next week with a strong cold front approaching.

A few isolated showers north of I-4 will wind down this evening. Otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies overnight with mild low temperatures in the mid/upper 60s.

Sunday will be a very similar day featuring a mix of sun and clouds and warm high temperatures around 80 degrees. A few isolated showers are possible with just a tiny 10% rain chance. A potent cold front will arrive on Monday with some strong storms possible followed by some winter-like temperatures. Here’s the timing and what to expect:

MONDAY: Strong cold front moves through during the day. Scattered showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. A few strong storms will be possible with gusty winds and a very small tornado threat.

TUESDAY: Sunshine returns as dry air pours into the Tampa Bay area. A breezy north wind will hold afternoon high temperatures in just the low 60s!

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures to start the day will be COLD running about 15 degrees below average. Expect morning low temperatures in the low 40s with some upper 30s across northern areas. Afternoon high temperatures will remain below average in the mid 60s even with full sunshine.

LATE NEXT WEEK: Another (weaker) cold front will move through Friday into Saturday keeping our temperatures cool for next weekend.



Stay with the Max Defender 8 Weather Team as we track this strong cold front!