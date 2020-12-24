MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Strong cold front to pass Christmas Eve bringing arctic air for Christmas Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A mild night is in store for the Tampa Bay area but big changes will move in Christmas Eve. A strong cold front will pass through with showers and storms in the evening with colder air ushering in behind the rain.

The day will start out milder than previous mornings with temps in the low 60s. There will be a few clouds in the sky and an isolated inland downpour cannot be ruled out but most areas will be dry. Winds will begin to pick up and it will be gusty throughout the day even before rain arrives.

Rain chances will increases after 2 p.m. as the front approaches from the northwest. A line of storms will precede the front. An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm is possible including severe wind gusts 60+ mph. An isolated tornado is possible as well.

The rain will slide south through the area during the early to late evening hours. Storms will arrive to the Tampa area after 6 p.m. A few showers will linger behind the main line of storms.

Winds will switch to the north and stay very gusty all night. By Christmas morning temperatures will be in the mid-40s and wind chills will be in the 30s.

Winds stay cold and brisk all day and despite the sun returning, highs on Christmas day will only be in the upper 50s.

Temperatures will drop fast Friday night with winds calming down. This will be our coldest night of the season so far.

Saturday morning temperatures will be in the 30s. Areas north of I-4 could experience a hard freeze and freeze watches and warnings will likely be issued.

Areas along and south of I-4 will be in the mid to upper-30s. Temperatures will only warm into the upper 50s Saturday but we will have abundant sunshine.

A slow warm-up will begin the second half of the weekend with high temps back in the 70s early next week.