MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Strong cold front to bring fall briefly back to Tampa Bay by Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Today will be the last summer like day before fall briefly returns to the Tampa Bay area.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and the low ’90s this afternoon with feels like temperatures in the mid-90s. It will be humid and we will see a mixture of sun and clouds with just a 10% chance for a passing downpour.

Tonight, a cold front will pass through with a few showers. The front will clear the Tampa Bay area by sunrise Friday morning with drier and cooler air ushering in from the north.

Temperatures Sunday morning will be in the upper 60s and there will be a refreshing northeasterly breeze at about 5 to 10 miles per hour. It’ll be a slow warm up with highs near 85° Sunday afternoon, which is near average for the middle of October but it will feel much nicer with dew points in the 50s.

The coldest temperatures from this front will occur Monday morning with upper 50s expected in Citrus and Hernando County’s, and mid to upper 60s elsewhere. It will be a very crisp, fall morning.

Temperatures will warm back into the mid 80s by Monday afternoon with lots of sunshine. The low humidity and fall like temperatures will stick around through Tuesday before humidity returns for the middle and end of the week.

Rain chances will increase by the end of the week with another approaching frontal boundary.

For the first time since early August, we’re not tracking any active tropical systems and new tropical development is not expected in the next 5 days.