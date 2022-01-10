MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Strong cold front passes today with showers, cooler temps arrive tonight in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Mild temperatures this morning will turn warm throughout the day but it will be the last warm day before an extended cool stretch of weather arrives to Tampa Bay. Highs this afternoon will top out in the upper 70s.

A cold front will pass through today with a 30% rain chance for scattered showers. Max Defender 8 Radar will track them as the move in from the north and pass southeast through this evening. It will not rain all day and some spots will stay dry with just cloudy skies.

The front will clear by tonight and skies will clear out.

Temperatures will drop into the mid-50s Tuesday morning and there will be a chilly breeze out of the north. The cool breeze continues Tuesday and temps will only warm in to the low 70s during the afternoon despite sunshine returning.

Temps will stay cool each day with highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid-50s through the end of the week, but this is average for mid-January. Another cold front will pass late next weekend keeping temperatures from warming up.