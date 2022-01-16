MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Tornado warning in Pinellas, Pasco, and Pinellas counties

UPDATE:

A tornado warning has been issued for Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A strong cold front is passing through the entire Tampa Bay area this morning. A line of heavy rain and a few strong thunderstorms are moving through ahead of the front. There is a slight risk of severe weather within this line of storms as it passes.

SEVERE THREAT

The main hazards will be isolated damaging wind gusts and a possible tornado or two. The flooding threat is moderate but would be brief with 1-2 inches of rain expected in a short amount of time. Even outside of the rain, before it arrives and after it passes, the winds will be very gusty, 20-30 mph.

TIMING OF THE RAIN

While there is a low chance for severe weather, most locations will just see rain and gusty winds. The rain and storms this morning will pass through rather quickly as well. The heaviest rain will move through the Nature Coast by 6 a.m.

The storms will pass through Hillsborough, northern Polk, Manatee and Sarasota from 5-8 a.m. The rest of Polk, Hardee, DeSoto and Highlands County will see the heaviest rain from 8-11 a.m.

The whole line will be south of the Tampa Bay area by noon and rain chances will decrease to just 10% through the rest of the day and Monday. There could be a few light showers moving in off the Gulf of Mexico with a strong west and northwesterly breeze but most spots will stay dry.

BUCS’ PLAYOFF GAME

The heavy rain and the severe threat will will be long over in Tampa before kick off at 1 pm. Winds will stay quite breezy though, with gusts out of the west between 20 and 30 mph. A light passing shower is possible but it would be brief. Skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will be chilly in the 60s, and turning colder toward the end of the game. It will also feel colder in the gusty winds.

COASTAL FLOODING

Behind this line of storms, winds will stay very gusty through Monday afternoon. This will lead to a low to moderate threat for coastal flooding as the winds push water up along the coast and into the bays and rivers. A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect through 7 p.m. with 1-4 feet of water possible above the tides.

HOW CHILLY IT GETS

This cold front will also bring in much cooler air. Temperatures throughout the day will hold steady in the mid-60s but will drop quickly tonight into the low 50s by Monday morning. Even with a mix of sun and clouds, Monday will stay chilly and breezy all day with highs in the mid-60s.

Several cold nights are in the forecast with low to mid-40s likely both Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Comfortable temperatures return for the end of the week with highs in the low to mid-70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Another cold front moves through Friday with a few showers, but severe weather is not expected at this time. It will cool the weekend off though with highs only in the mid-60s and lows in the upper 40s.