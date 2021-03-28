MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Strong cold front expected Thursday, staying warm until then in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The warmest weekend of 2021 so far will continue today. Temperatures will warm up from the low 70s this morning, into the mid 80s this afternoon. The high temperature from Saturday at the Tampa International airport was 90°, which broke the previous record of 89° set back in 2020.

While temperatures will still be very warm this afternoon, highs will be a degree or two cooler than yesterday; near 85 degrees at the airport. Winds will be breezier, coming out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds and stay dry.

Temperatures tonight will fall to around 69°.

Expect more clouds around on Monday with a high near 84. The extra clouds are a result of a cold front that will approach and stall out overhead. There will be a 10% chance for a stray shower or two.

Temperatures stay very warm and humid through Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. There will be a 10% chance for a stray shower or to each day.

A stronger cold front will arrive Thursday. This will bring a few showers Thursday morning and a significant cool down for next weekend.

Low temperatures will drop into the mid 50s for Friday and Saturday morning. High temperatures will only top out around 73 on Friday and 76 on Saturday.