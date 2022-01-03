MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Strong cold front brings brief taste of winter

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front pushes to our south this morning, and the clouds clear out quickly behind it. A strong wind from the north continues all day.

Temperatures will struggle to warm up at all during the day. We start near 60 degrees, and afternoon highs will only be in the mid 60s. The wind makes it feel even cooler, and it will create rough conditions on the local waterways.

It gets chilly quickly after sunset. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. That’s slightly below average for early January, but the cool down doesn’t last long.

Tomorrow, temperatures rise into the low 70s by the afternoon, and we make it into the mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

There is just a 20% rain chance late Thursday and into Friday as a weaker front arrives. This front will not bring any cooler air.