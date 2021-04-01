MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Strong cold front brings back winter-like weather

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This is no April Fool’s joke, you’ll need to bring out your winter coat tomorrow.

A strong cold front brings a few showers to the Tampa Bay area through the early afternoon. Winds increase behind the front and come from the north. Clouds clear out during the afternoon as much cooler air arrives.

Temperatures start in the low 70s this morning and climb to the mid 70s by midday, but then, they fall quickly through the afternoon. The wind will make it feel even cooler. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s, and it will still be breezy. Again, you’ll need a coat.

Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs only near 70 degrees. That’s more typical of January than early April. Friday night will also be chilly with temperatures back in the upper 40s.

After a chilly start to Saturday, it warms up into the mid 70s with low humidity for a comfortable afternoon. Easter Sunday looks beautiful with just a few clouds and highs in the mid-upper 70s. Humidity stays low into next week.