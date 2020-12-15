MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Strong cold front arrives Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a beautiful day today spent in between cold fronts, we’ve got another strong one heading this way on Wednesday.

Temperatures will stay mild overnight only dropping down to around 60 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Wednesday will start out dry but rain chances will rise by the early afternoon as this cold front approaches.

A line of showers and thunderstorms is expected during the afternoon and early evening and a few could be strong or severe. Damaging wind gusts will be possible in addition to a small isolated tornado threat.

Severe Weather Risk Wednesday Afternoon/Evening

The rain will quickly wrap up during the evening hours tomorrow as colder and drier air crashes in behind the front. Sunshine will break out for Thursday and Friday but high temperatures will stay chilly only reaching the 60s. Morning low temperatures both Friday and Saturday will both likely dip into the 40s.

More sunshine is expected for the weekend with high temperatures back in the lower 70s.