MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Strong breeze ushers in colder air for the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front has pushed to our south this morning, and the cooler air is arriving behind it.

We will see patchy clouds through the day as winds come off the Gulf of Mexico. Those winds will be strong at times coming in at 10-20 mph. There is a Small Craft Advisory posted for area waters.

Temperatures slowly climb into the upper 60s early this afternoon, and then they drop quickly through the evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s.

Saturday will be a sunny and cool day with highs only near 60 degrees. That’s 10 degrees below average. Saturday night will be even cooler with lows in the low 40s.

It stays chilly Sunday. Highs will be in the low 60s. Another cold front is set to arrive Tuesday morning.