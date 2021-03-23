MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Stretch of much warmer weather ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a couple of cloudy and unseasonably cool days, we finally got some sunshine back today! Expect a big warm up for what’s left of this work week.

Look for partly cloudy skies overnight with comfortable overnight low temperatures dropping into the low 60s by morning. Wednesday will feature more sunshine and warmer high temperatures in the low 80s. Inland areas will surge into the mid 80s.

Humidity levels will be on the rise later this week as the wind direction shifts to the south. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will rocket into the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. High temperatures around 90 degrees are likely across inland areas.

Well above average temperatures will continue throughout the upcoming weekend. Eventually, a weak cold front will bring a small shower chance on Monday. Temperatures will remain in the lower 80s next week even after this front moves through.