MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Stormy morning before a cold front passes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A strong area of low pressure will cross the state of Florida today. Downpours and gusty winds are possible all morning long ahead of the cold front.

Some of the wind gusts may be strong enough to do some damage, and there’s a low risk of tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas south of I-4 in the “slight” risk of severe weather.

The front will pass through around midday, and we’ll have fewer showers in the afternoon. It stays gusty all day as cooler air arrives. Highs today will be in the low 70s, but we drop into the mid 50s overnight.

A few sprinkles are still possible early tomorrow morning, but then the skies clear out for the rest of the day. Highs only reach the upper 60s tomorrow despite the sunshine. It stays cool and breezy. The coldest night will be tomorrow night with lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

For Christmas Eve, it should be quite pleasant. It starts out in the low 50s, but temperatures climb all the way into the mid 70s by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. It should be warm and sunny for Christmas with highs in the upper 70s.